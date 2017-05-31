Local student bows out of National Spelling Bee

The spellers were split up into two groups for the morning and afternoon sessions to make the large numbers more manageable.

Aashray Mandala, seventh grade student at Lakeshore Middle School, was in the first group of Round 3 competitors after correctly spelling “Sicily” in Round 2.

Round 3 takes on a different feel as this was the first live spelling round where the words do not come from a predetermined list. Spellers relied on their preparation from studying root words, languages of origin, and prefixes and suffixes. There were also anomalies to the English language that do not follow typical rules.

It’s a lot to take in.

Words such as “curfuffle” and “anaerobe” appeared in Round 3. Aashray’s word was “pilferer.” After asking some clarifying questions, he made his best attempt at the word. He spelled it p-i-l-f-e-r-o-r. After a lengthy pause, he heard the fateful ring of the bell signifying an incorrect word. It was now his turn to exit to the couches where he was joined by his father, Anil.

Mandala was disappointed in the outcome, but he still has much to be proud of. For many it is a once in a lifetime event. Mandala has one more year of eligibility as an eighth grade student next year.