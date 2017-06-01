Polston leaving GHAPS for superintendent role

Polston’s time with Grand Haven will end effective June 30. He officially starts work at the Wyoming school district on July 1.

Grand Haven Area Public Schools will post the vacated position immediately and will work to have a new principal for the middle school by July 1 or shortly after, said Superintendent Andy Ingall.

Fifteen years ago, Polston started teaching social studies part time at Grand Haven High School and also serving part time as a curriculum specialist. He then worked as Lakeshore’s assistant principal for two years before becoming the principal.

When Keith Konarska retired as Grand Haven’s superintendent two years ago, Polston said he was encouraged and inspired to spread his wings a little after Konarska met with the district’s leadership team. Polston said Konarska was a “fantastic mentor” and he took that message to heart.

As his family considered opportunities, Godfrey-Lee seemed like a good fit, Polston said. Polston said he’s been passionate about issues surrounding diversity, and the culture there is similar to Grand Haven.

Polston said he went into education to change the world. He said he has a great opportunity to do that with students and families in the Godfrey-Lee district.

Ingall said Polston is “a highly valued member” of the Grand Haven district and he’s served in multiple roles “with excellence.”

“We will miss him, but wish him well in the next step in his career, and know that he will have continued success with Godfrey-Lee,” Ingall said.

Polston and his family will remain living in the Grand Haven area. His wife, Amy, is a first-grade teacher at Rosy Mound Elementary School, where their two children are students. Polston said Godfrey-Lee was gracious to allow him to commute the 40-minute drive.

Polston said he’s excited and grateful for the opportunity to lead Godfrey-Lee, but he also wants to make sure he ends the current school year the right way and plans to help transition the next principal at Lakeshore Middle School.

Polston said that throughout his 15 years with Grand Haven schools, he’s enjoyed the people the most — students, families and staff. The culture developed at Lakeshore and throughout the district for students to feel safe and comfortable is one of the things Polston said he’s the most proud of, because students need it in order to learn.

Polston said he’s thankful for parents for trusting them with their children, for the great staff and the mentors he’s had along the way — such as Konarska, Ingall, former Lakeshore Middle School Principal Julia Houle and Assistant Superintendent of Human Services Scott Grimes.