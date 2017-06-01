Sixth-grader wins National Spelling Bee

The sixth-grader from Fresno, California, won by spelling "marocain," a French word for dress fabric made of ribbed crepe. She gets more than $40,000 in cash and prizes.

Runner-up Rohan Rajeev missed the word "marram," a Scandinavian-derived word for beach grass.

Ananya's victory was the first time since 2013 that the bee has declared a single champion. It ended in a tie for three consecutive years.

The bee added a written tiebreaker test this year, but it didn't come into play.

Four spellers remained in the bee nearly two hours after the primetime finals began.

Veteran speller Tejas Muthusamy of Glen Allen, Virginia, made his third top-10 finish but missed his word with five spellers left.