Families participate in final Foam Fest

The event drew 170 people and was held on the school’s campus on Grand Avenue. There were more than 70 runners who registered for the 5K run and many more who came out for a night of fellowship.

“It was a perfect night for Grand Haven Christian School's 2017 5K Foam Fest finale,” said Kristin Clausing, the school’s retention/recruitment advancement coordinator. “We couldn't have had better weather for the festivities and a perfect way to kick off summer.”

The event’s masters of ceremony were the father-son duo of Bruce and Ryan Bradford-Royle. Ryan is a GHCS graduate and freshman at Western Michigan Christian High School. Bruce led the runners in a fun-filled pre-race warm-up.

The race course was set in the community around the school, with GHCS staff cheering on runners and keeping an eye out for safety.

When the runners returned to the campus, they crossed the finish line and slid down a foam-covered plastic tarp. Foam was provided by the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety and its director, Jeff Hawke.

“Every year, (Hawke) volunteers his time to help make this event an amazing evening of good clean family fun,” event coordinator Kimberlee Mitchell said. “We are so grateful for his servant’s heart.”

Eighth-grader Yeabsira Vlasma was the winner of the 5K. Western Michigan Christian High School sophomore Eli Rotman took second place.

GHCS parents, middle school students and teachers volunteered with event registration, ticket sales, food stations and games.

The event games included a dunk tank, bounce house, face-painting and several carnival games on loan from WMC.

A new edition to the Foam Fest was the Diaper Derby — a race open to crawling babies. Andrew, son of John and Bethany DenBoer, took first place. The DenBoers also have a first-grader and a preschooler at GHCS.

“It was a photo finish for the Diaper Derby,” GHCS Principal James Onderlinde said. “The babies were adorable, but watching the families cheer them on was priceless.”

Brady Proctor, parent of three GHCS students, beat out nine other contestants to win the pie-eating contest.

The evening ended with a foam slip-n-slide contest, where children ages preschool to eighth grade displayed their slide skills and received ratings from the judges.