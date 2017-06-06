Ottawa ISD dedicates building for special needs

Students ages 18-26 enrolled in the OAISD’s young adult programs learn functional academics, life skills and community living skills, and prepare to become more independent in life, including participating in work-based learning experiences at local businesses and learning to navigate their community.

Programs typically range from 1-3 years, gradually progressing from supervised to monitored to independent.

It’s estimated that 45 OAISD students will be in the center for the first year and it’s anticipated that eventually more than 100 students will use the center.

Some of the space is also leased to a Montessori program and a day care program.

The center is located at 455 E. Eighth St.

“The Young Adult programming allows students to grow, gain independence and become engaged citizens in their communities, which is critical to their success,” said Peter Johnson, director of young adult services for OAISD. “This new building allows OAISD to serve more students in this growing population through additional classrooms and staff.”

The building, which was purchased last July with OAISD Special Educations funds, was named in honor of the Roerink and Knoll families, who have given donations to the OAISD.