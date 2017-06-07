'Peach Talks'

The students answered the driving question, “How might we enhance and improve the greater Grand Haven area?”

On Tuesday, they presented their ideas and projects to parents and community members through the event, which is a spin on TED Talks.

The project incorporated the non-fiction research unit portion of their writing curriculum. It also stemmed from staff members participating in a project-based in-service through the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District’s FuturePREP’d program with Jason Pasatta, OAISD development director, career and technical education.

The students wrote persuasive essays, which they turned into scripts for their video. They also made prototypes of their ideas in science class.

Throughout the afternoon, parents and younger classmates watched the videos and asked questions about the ideas. Some of those ideas included: a dog park, a sports complex, an elementary robotics team, trampoline park, drone delivery service, and a space museum and planetarium.

Diane Sheridan, executive director of the Grand Haven Main Street Downtown Development Authority, said she was intrigued at the creativity and process. She said it’s encouraging to see students thinking outside the box and considering issues that impact the community.

There were a few ideas Sheridan said she plans to take back and discuss with DDA committees.

Fourth-graders Evan Wiersma and Presley Widener said they felt proud their hard work was being noticed, and they were excited there’s a chance some of the ideas are real possibilities.

The 10-year-olds presented their idea of a museum specifically designed for residents and visitors who are blind. In the museum, guests could rent walking sticks and touch pieces of art. Wiersma said other states have those types of museums, but it would be unique to Grand Haven.

A prototype of a small lighthouse with a catwalk and fence around the pier sat on the table beside Parker Buikema and Owen Brunsting. The fourth-graders pitched the idea of placing a fence around the Grand Haven pier as an effort to save lives.

Although the experience was slightly nerve-wracking, Brunsting said it was the highlight of his elementary school years.

Through the project, Buikema and Brunsting said they learned that working with a partner can be beneficial because it provides someone to bounce ideas around with. Brunsting said he also learned to persist.

“Never give up on your last idea,” Brunsting said.