Input sought on pool's future

The school district is seeking the community’s input for the pool, which is housed at Fruitport Middle School. The community can provide their feedback by taking an online survey and at a community input meeting set for 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, in the Board of Education room, 3255 E. Pontaluna Road.

The school board will take input from the survey and meeting to weigh the benefits of major renovations against the cost and the “life of the pool beyond” the renovations, said Superintendent Bob Szymoniak.

“There is no timeline for a decision to be made at this juncture,” he said.

Currently, about 1,000 people use the pool each year, which generates about $14,000.

The pool is mostly used in June when an average of 200 or more students are enrolled in swim lessons, Szymoniak said. The pool is also used for water aerobics classes, by athletic teams for conditioning, and by some classes for physical fitness and recreation opportunities.

It costs the district about $46,600 annually to operate the pool, which comes out of the district’s general fund.

The pool was built in 1969. Szymoniak said it has received normal upkeep and maintenance since he started working for the school district in 2009.

The community is being asked to look at and consider the following three options. Funding for all options would possibly be from the district’s site and building fund.

— $146,000

o New concrete floor

o Remove plumbing and mechanical

o Fill in the pool

— $255,000

o Remove and replace damaged concrete

o Replace damaged tile, regrout the entire pool

o Repair cracks in pool wall

o Replace the existing boiler

o Replace existing ladders; current ladders failed inspection

o Replace iron feed pipe with PVC

o Replace the chemical controller, strainer and valves

— $382,000

o Replace light fixtures

o Replace ceiling tiles and paint the grid

o Replace glass in the windows

o Replace non-operating pool lights with LED lights

o Paint block walls

o Paint wall tiles with epoxy

o Also includes repairs listed under the $255,000 option

The community can take an online survey about the pool at www.fruitportschools.net/community/pool-information/. The survey link is at the bottom of the page.