Sweet lesson in economics

The students developed lemonade stand businesses after learning about supply, demand, marketing and more. They sold lemonade, cookies and candy to students and parents on Thursday.

A long line was redirected into two queues when students wanting to buy cotton candy reached a fevered pitch at the Sweet and Sour Lemons stand.

When cotton candy sold out, prospective clients quickly dispersed in search of their next purchase. Fourth-grader Emilee Brown said she and her teammates expected it would be an item many people wanted, but she didn’t anticipate they would sell out of all 200 containers.

Based on the outcome of Thursday’s business endeavor, Brown said she learned that sometimes highly sought-after items will sell out more quickly than anticipated.

The shift in customers looking for lemonade and other sweet treats brought a flurry of activity to the Lemonade Parade stand. In addition to lemonade, candy and cookies, Nathan Burns and his team sold raffle tickets for the chance to win slime or a $20 gift card to Applebees.

On Friday, the students tallied the results of their businesses and reflected on the experience.

Once they repay loans they received from parents or other sponsors, the kids can keep the remaining profit. One group of students said they plan to donate their profits to the local humane society.