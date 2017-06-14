Cramer steps down from school board

The resignation was effective Monday. The board will officially accept Cramer’s resignation during its June 19 meeting.

Cramer was elected to the board in November 2012.

School board President John Siemion said Cramer has a “great analytical mind,” and he will miss his presence on the board.

“We thank Mike for his service to our students, families, staff and community,” added Grand Haven Area Public Schools Superintendent Andy Ingall.

The school board is now seeking interested and qualified candidates to fill Cramer’s seat, which expires Dec. 31, 2018. Candidates must be at least 18 years old, a registered voter and resident within the Grand Haven school district boundaries, a United States citizen, and a state of Michigan resident for at least 30 days.

Applications are available in the superintendent’s office at 1415 S. Beechtree St. or online at www.ghaps.org. Applications must be completed and turned into the superintendent’s office (attention: John Siemion) by 4 p.m. Friday, June 23.

Applicants will answer four questions: addressing skills and abilities, issues and concerns, related experience, “and ideas for building community understanding and support for the schools.”

The Board of Education will review the applications during a committee meeting on June 29. Public interviews will be conducted during a special meeting or meetings, depending on the number of applicants, on July 5 and/or 6. An appointment will be made July 10.

Some community members have already expressed interest in applying to fill the vacancy, which Siemion said makes him feel good knowing there’s interest from residents.

For more information, call the school district office at 616-850-5015 or Siemion at 616-402-3351.