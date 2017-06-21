GHAPS projects deficit for 2017-18

On Monday night, the district’s Board of Education approved the budget for the next school year with a $987,000 deficit.

Lisa Danicek, the district’s director of business services, said the budget would leave Grand Haven Area Public Schools with an estimated fund balance at 7 percent.

“This fund balance allows us not to borrow funds for cash flow and the highest fund balance Grand Haven Area Public Schools has projected in several years,” she said.

The budget was built on the assumption of 6,160 students, which would be down 35 from the 2016-17 school year.

The district also anticipates receiving an additional $97 in per-pupil funding from the state, which will bring the district to about $7,689 per student.

Salaries make up about 65 percent of the district’s budget.

The budget was built around Gov. Rick Snyder’s conservative state budget proposal, but Danicek said they’re still awaiting final state approval.

During Monday’s meeting, the board also approved an amendment to the 2016-17 school year budget, which was completed with a $103,000 surplus.

The Spring Lake district’s Board of Education on Monday also approved a budget for the 2017-18 school year with a $259,400 deficit.