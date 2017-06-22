Event aims to promote autism awareness

A potluck will begin at 6 p.m., and the documentary “Life, Animated,” will be shown at 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, at the Momentum Center for Social Engagement, 714 Columbus Ave. in Grand Haven.

The film is about Owen Suskind, “who was unable to speak as a child until he and his family discovered a unique way to communicate by immersing themselves in the world of classic Disney films,” according to the film’s website.

When Laura Marcus watched the film, she said it was like watching a part of her life. Marcus, whose son Trevor was diagnosed with autism, said it’s an “amazing movie” that helps raise awareness about autism.

Throughout the documentary, viewers learn about Suskind’s life and family. Marcus said it shows autism impacts both children and adults.

When Trevor was first diagnosed with autism, Marcus said only 1 in 10,000 children were diagnosed. Now, 1 in 68 children are diagnosed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Since opening the Momentum Center, Extended Grace Executive Director Barbara Lee Van Horssen said she’s received calls across the spectrum of people looking for opportunities to be involved and connect with other people.

Now that Trevor is older than what the Ottawa Area Center serves, Marcus said they’re looking for opportunities to keep him engaged and to fill that void. He’s recently become a Momentum Center member.

Marcus said there wasn’t a level of awareness about autism like there is now, but there’s room for improvement.

Van Horssen said they continue to invite the community to be part of the solution by engaging with fellow community members and volunteering to teach classes at the Momentum Center.

“There’s a lot of work yet to do,” she said.