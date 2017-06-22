Battling the 'summer slide'

“Soak Up Summer Reading” is a districtwide effort aimed at preventing the “summer slide” by encouraging children to read an average of 20 minutes a day. Instead of skills decreasing during the long summer break, the goal is to have students maintain or slightly increase their reading levels when school starts back up in the fall.

The campaign was developed by educators part of the Spring Lake Task Force, said Scott Ely, the district’s curriculum director.

On average, educators see students lose one level of reading during the summer, according to the task force. The group plans to highlight the importance and impact reading has on student confidence and abilities, and increase opportunities kids have to access books.

The libraries at Holmes and Jeffers elementary schools and Spring Lake Intermediate and Middle schools will be open from 10 a.m. to noon June 22 and 29; July 13, 20 and 27; and Aug. 3, 10 and 17.

In addition to media center staff, there will also be “special guest teachers.”

The district is also promoting programs that Spring Lake District Library offers and will have library membership applications available at the school libraries.

Research shows that students’ vocabulary grows the more kids read, and that they benefit by reading at their reading level, according to the task force.

Throughout the summer, the district will send messages to encourage families to continue reading.

The reading campaign provided Jen Gwinnup’s high school art students with a project-based learning opportunity. To promote the campaign, her students designed graphics for advertisements and bookmarks that tie together the reading theme and community.

Gray Christensen’s graphic was selected as the primary design, and eight other designs were also chosen as bookmarks. The bookmarks will be available at the school libraries for students to collect.

When it comes to getting children to read, Ely encourages families to set aside a common reading time for everyone.

If children need additional encouragement to read, Ely recommends that they choose a book that interests them.

“Let them have a choice,” he said.