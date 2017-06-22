West Ottawa, Zeeland schools undergo summer work

Several construction and renovations projects are happening at various schools in the two districts over the summer. The projects are part of the district bonds: voters passed a $90 million bond for West Ottawa Schools in 2014, and a $53.5 million bond for Zeeland Schools in 2015.

West Ottawa

The most visible work in the West Ottawa district this summer is at the high school campus. Work began in April on new tennis courts on the north side of campus. The new courts are 12 post-tension concrete courts that use a construction process that should allow them to last a long time.

Asphalt replacement is also taking place in front of the south and north high school bus loops, as well as asphalt patching and replacement on the drive just south of the north building. Another road and parking lot project this summer is at the district’s transportation building, with the parking lot asphalt being replaced with rolled concrete.

At the middle school campus, work is underway on a secure entry at Macatawa Bay Middle School, and finishing the parent drop-off. Sound and lighting upgrades at the performing arts center are also underway.

The mechanical system at Macatawa Bay is also being upgraded so the school can begin using the geothermal heating and cooling system that was drilled in the spring of 2016. Geothermal wells produce fluid that is either heated or cooled by underground temperatures, which are more consistent than outside temperatures.

“Once you get to a certain depth, there’s a constant temperature of 55 degrees,” Assistant superintendent of business services Jim English previously told the Sentinel. “You pump the liquid through and it comes back at 55 degrees. So in the summer and cooling season, you can use that to create cool air and cool the building. In the winter, you’ll be heating the air from approximately 55 to 70 degrees, instead of having to heat from outdoor temperatures, which could be something like 10 degrees.

English said the system will pay for itself in less than 20 years due to utility savings. Pine Creek Elementary will also be hooked up to the wells a few years from now, possibly 2021.

The elementary schools are seeing a bit of work as well: playground improvements are being made this summer at North Holland, Sheldon Woods, Woodside, Pine Creek, Great Lakes, Lakeshore, and Lakewood. Waukazoo got a new playground last summer.

Carpet replacement at Great Lakes started this month, and the mechanical system at Woodside is being upgraded this summer in all classrooms that still have older ventilation and heating units. The boiler at North Holland will be replaced and mechanical system improvements will be made at North Holland, the administration building and the closed Glerum elementary. Pine Creek will also have improved accessibility and safety at the school’s bus pick-up and drop-off.

A number of small projects affect multiple buildings: Street signage matching the signage at Waukazoo and the middle schools will be installed at every building other than the north high school building. Building management system upgrades are also happening at both high school buildings, the administration building, Great Lakes, North Holland, and Harbor Lights.

In terms of safety and security, all of the oldest security cameras in the district will be replaced, and generator installation and replacement is planned for the district technology hub at Harbor Lights, the Macatawa Bay main district kitchen and the administration.

Zeeland

After getting a new parking lot last summer, work at Zeeland East High School moved mostly inside this summer.

Work began in April, starting with changing the old high school office into a learning lab. A new office with a more secure entrance has been constructed.

“One thing that is complete is the Zeeland East main office,” finance director Lynn VanKampen said. “Our office staff moved into the new space the beginning of the week.”

Auditorium work is also underway at Zeeland East, with auditorium updates, audio and visual upgrades, new house lights and two new lobbies.

Creekside Middle School work began in late spring, as Superintendent Cal Dekuiper said it was “not realistically possible” to complete all of Creekside’s work during the summer months. While school was still in session, work on classrooms was done in increments of four at a time, with four portables used for classroom space.

Creekside has a great deal of remodeling and updating continuing over the summer. The school added two extended learning areas and six breakout rooms, as well as remodeling and replacing of windows, doors, the heat and A/C, ceilings, lights, lockers, flooring, cafeteria, bathrooms, food service areas and Quack Shack meeting room.

Roosevelt Elementary is also undergoing a lot of work. The windows and hallway flooring are being replaced, and two bathrooms are being remodeled. The school is also adding an outside learning area, three extended learning areas, a conference room and three classrooms.

Two of the new classrooms will be for ZQuest, the district’s year-round balanced calendar program that operates out of Roosevelt. Zquest is operating in the building on a summer schedule of 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. for the rest of June before taking the entire month of July and the first week of August off.