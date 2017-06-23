Shared service agreements renewed

The school board recently approved the renewals of sharing technology services with the Grand Haven library, with the services being provided by Grand Haven Area Public Schools.

The Grand Haven and Spring Lake school districts will also continue sharing a mechanic and an employee who serves as the director of operation services for GHAPS and the director of maintenance for Spring Lake Public Schools.

At a later meeting, the Grand Haven district will take action on a renewal agreement with the City of Grand Haven for technology services, said Lisa Danicek, the district’s director of business services.

The district also works closely with the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation, which has grants that support C.H.I.L.L., a preschool program, Northwest Ottawa Recreation Authority, and instructional opportunities for students and staff.

Danicek said they’re also excited for the new partnership that will bring a manufacturing curriculum to Grand Haven High School.

“We are always looking for creative ways to partner with other organizations while providing benefits to both entities,” she said. “We value the relationships it creates and are always looking for ways to maximize our funding.”