Summer mobile library kicks off

Throughout the summer, the Wild for Books mobile library will visit schools and other Fruitport-area locations on Wednesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 10.

Children who visit six times or more will earn the chance to receive a free shake or float from Mr. Quick in Cloverville or a free kiddie ice cream cone from Norm’s Ice Cream. More than eight visits earns the child a chance for their name to be entered into a drawing.

The offers expire Sept. 1, and books must be returned by Aug. 17.

As children visited the mobile library on Wednesday, Nancy Walker, who drives the converted former school bus, helped the kids find books of interest and right for their reading level. Walker said she enjoys interacting with the children and keeping books in their hands during the summer months.

Last year, the mobile library received 1,421 visits.

On Wednesday, Joshua VanStelle searched for two books to check out.

VanStelle, 9, said he liked the mobile library and the variety of books aboard it.

“There’s so many good decisions,” he said.

Want to go?

Wednesdays

9-10 a.m.: Fruitport Middle School/ECC

10:15-11 a.m.: Beach Elementary School

11:15-11:45 a.m.: Clover Estates

5:30-6:15 p.m.: Edgewood Elementary School

6:30-7 p.m.: Norm’s ice Cream

Thursdays

8:30-9 a.m.: Edgewood Elementary School

9:15-10 a.m.: Beach Elementary School

10:15-11 a.m.: Shettler Elementary School