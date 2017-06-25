10 young men study Great Lakes

Traveling from Suttons Bay to Frankfort, they worked in groups on a self-selected research project, hypothesizing, collecting and analyzing samples/data, coming to a conclusion, and presenting their findings. In addition to research, they also sailed the ship while enjoying the rich beauty of Lake Michigan.

The first night was spent in Northport, where the students used the underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to explore the bottom of Northport Bay. They found something that looked like a boiler. During the trip, one group studied the skin infection that the Schoolship programs started seeing on the gobies. They conducted multiple fish trawls to determine how widespread the disease is in Lake Michigan. From their samples, they concluded that the disease has not spread much outside of Grand Traverse Bay.

Living aboard the vessel for three days and two nights adds to the adventure of the research program, and has been a life-changing experience for many. In addition to using the ROV and other science equipment, students had the opportunity to plot a course, steer the ship, raise the sails, assist the cook in the galley, scrub the deck and take on a night watch shift. Students practiced teamwork and leadership skills and formed friendships during the journey.

At the end of the trip, the young men presented their findings to each other, parents, crew and visitors at the dock.

"The participants in the YPIS programs will be our future scientists, mathematicians, designers and engineers," said Tom Maynard, ISEA educator who coordinates and facilitates the Young Men in STEM programs. "Many past participants have shared with us that their experience cemented their career choice or gave them more confidence in life."

The next Young Men in STEM trip will be leaving from St. Ignace on July 7 and sailing to Hessel, arriving July 9.

Students entering ninth grade through 2017 graduates are eligible to participate. Inland Seas' donors subsidize the cost of each program so participants pay just $300. Interested individuals should complete the inquiry form. Scholarships are available for young men from Antrim County and Traverse City.

Inland Seas Education Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Suttons Bay, Michigan, dedicated to STEM education on the Great Lakes. Its shipboard and shore-side education programs are designed to inspire people of all ages to provide for the long-term stewardship of the Great Lakes. ISEA offers programs to schools, groups, and the public. For further information, contact Inland Seas Education Association at 231-271-3077 or on the web at www.schoolship.org.