GH school board approves pay raises

The district’s Board of Education recently approved contracts for administrators, directors, non-association staff and non-union employees.

Under the new deal, the district’s administrators and directors will receive raises based on the length of their tenure with the Grand Haven school system and their pay scale. The increase is between 1 percent and 2.5 percent.

For the 2017-18 school year, non-union association staff members — technology staff, paraprofessionals, lunch aides, teacher aides and some administrative assistants — will receive a 2 percent pay hike and a step increase, where applicable.

Superintendent Andy Ingall’s contract was extended through the 2019-20 school year and includes a 2.5 percent increase. Assistant Superintendent of Human Services Scott Grimes’ contract is now through the 2018-19 school year and also includes a 2.5 percent pay increase.

“We are very pleased to provide modest compensation increases to our staff for the outstanding work they do on behalf of our students and community,” Grimes said.