SLPS contracts with Chartwells for food services

The Spring Lake Public Schools Board of Education has approved the contract that begins July 1. It will be renewed on an annual basis.

Chartwells was one of two bidders. Overall, the company had a lower bid and fared better on an evaluation tool when the district considered the services and programs they offer, said Liz Boeve, director of operations for Spring Lake Public Schools.

“They were head and shoulders above the competition,” she said.

The food service department will remain Spring Lake employees, with the exception of the director. That role will be filled by a Chartwells employee.

During a recent Spring Lake school board meeting, Trustee Curt Thuene asked why the district was looking at contracting with Chartwells. Chartwells has more buying power, and they also have more marketing resources and projects, Boeve explained.

Chartwells has a nutrition education component to work with students, and they also have carts with healthy foods at events, farm-to-school efforts and different promotions, Boeve said.

Students will also likely see a change in menus. Chartwells works with dietitians for creative and fun meals that fit guidelines, Boeve said.

Grand Haven Area Public Schools and Fruitport Community Schools also contract with Chartwells.