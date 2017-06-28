West Ottawa preps for enrollment drop, some deficits in 2017-18

The district is anticipating a drop of 154 students next school year.

Although it’s likely West Ottawa will see a drop, the outlook might improve; last year, the district anticipated losing 156, but only lost 109 students.

“Pupil enrollment statewide, as we look out over the next several years, we don’t see it changing to increases in number of students, due to the birth rate,” said Jim English, West Ottawa assistant superintendent of business services.

Despite the enrollment drop, English said the district does not need budget cuts or layoffs.

Two of the district’s three major funds will have deficits in the 2017-18 school year.

The food services fund has revenues totaling $3.93 million, with expenditures of $4.065 million. Elementary and middle school meal prices are set to increase 10 cents next year, with high school meals increasing 25 cents.

“We’ve got plenty of fund balance in food service to handle the deficit,” English said.

The repair and improvement fund, also known as the sinking fund, has the highest deficit. The sinking fund will bring in $625,000 in revenue, but expenditures are $1.9 million. That’s because the new fiscal year starts on Saturday, July 1, in the midst of a great deal of summer work happening at West Ottawa.

“We are expecting to spend a big chunk of that this year,” English said. “We have playground improvements and asphalt replacement at the high school.”

English said the district also is in talks to get a new mechanical system installed at the high school pool, which is 20 years old.

Like the food service fund, English said the district has enough in savings to cover the deficit in the sinking fund. The board’s goal is to have 15 percent of the district’s budget in the fund balance, also known as the “rainy day fund.” The district is currently just above the 15 percent mark, with about $15 million in the fund.

The biggest part of the budget, the general fund, has an expected surplus for 2017-18. Projected expenditures are $71.65 million in revenue and $71.35 million in expenditures, a $300,000 surplus.

The general fund got a boost from a couple of areas. The state of Michigan is increasing per-pupil funding by $120, giving an additional $25 per high school pupil, and a $120 increase for at-risk per pupil.

“This is long overdue,” English said of the at-risk funding. “It’s a recognition that some pupils cost more to educate. The state has really expanded the definition and the funding for at-risk pupils.”

Even with the increase from the state funding, English expressed concern that the state funding has not matched the rate of inflation.

“Our buying power is still not where it was back in 2000,” he said. “Our purchasing power is lower than it was 17 years ago.”

Taxable values are also up in the district by 3.78 percent. The nonhomestead operating millage, renewed in May, will remain at 18 mills and the debt fund at 7.75 mills. The sinking fund millage had a Headlee rollback to .2957 mills. However, because of the increased property values, English said they’re getting a higher revenue overall in the sinking fund.

“Our budget picture overall is good,” English said. “The state budget picture is not.”