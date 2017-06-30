Students develop tasty and safe creations in summer program

Throughout the week, seven teams of students and educators used project-based learning to develop and market sundaes as part of the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District ‘s futurePREP’d Sundae School program. Five other teams used design thinking to create prototypes for the 2017 Michigan Design Challenge.

As teams worked to develop sundaes that would appeal to the masses, they interviewed perspective customers and asked them about their ice cream and topping preferences, and what they love about Grand Haven. Teams also developed empathy maps aimed at helping them better understand their clientele.

With Captain Custard close to the Grand Haven beach and pier, third-grader Ethan Ambrose said their sundae was a way to raise awareness about efforts to save the catwalk. His team used crushed graham crackers as sand, whipped cream to represent waves, blue sugar to represent water, and Swedish Fish.

The group also used pretzels to form mini-catwalks for each sundae, said third-grader Canaan Berko.

Team Kilwin’s created a sundae called Paradise in a Cup, which consisted of crushed graham crackers, Swedish Fish, marshmallows to represent rocks along the pier, and a tiny umbrella.

Fifth-grader Jesse Perraut said he learned how businesses make money — having goods customers would like to buy and ways to successfully market the products.

Educators who participated in Sundae School last year had a new opportunity this year. Their teams were tasked with developing products that would help keep people safe while enjoying Michigan winters. Their prototypes will be entered into the Michigan Design Council’s Design Prize competition.

OAISD Development Director Jason Pasatta said there’s currently a big push for industrial designers, and this gives teachers different ways to explore new ways of learning.

As a way to keep warm while sledding, one team created the Non Snow Sled, which consisted of a tent that goes over a sled and has a blanket and heater. In developing the idea and making a prototype, Ava Steury said she learned that designing can be fun and people can be inventors regardless of their age.

Another team created a device called the Tri-Scooper, which allows the person to throw three snowballs at one time.

Once students finished their prototypes, they presented their ideas to designers to get their feedback.

Second-grade teacher Amanda Tejchma said they used new protocols to help students dig deeper in developing their ideas. She said the program helped her visualize and connect how she can use some of the methods in her own classroom.

As Matt Keller transitions from teaching fourth grade to fifth grade at Spring Lake’s Holmes Elementary School, he’s looking for ways to incorporate design thinking into the curriculum.

Now, design projects will be submitted for the contest. They will be notified within the next few months regarding the outcome of the project.

Regardless of the outcome of the competition, Parker Woodwyk said he learned a lot.

“It’s fun to create something,” he said.