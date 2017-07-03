Interviews set for GHAPS board vacancy

The school board will interview Brook Bisonet, Mike Ver Duin and Chris Streng beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at the district’s Education Service Center, 1415 S. Beechtree St.

The board could make a decision immediately after the interviews, but will make an appointment no later than its July 10 meeting.

The vacancy was created when Mike Cramer resigned from the board in June to focus on his personal and professional life.

The appointed individual will serve through Dec. 31, 2018.

Twelve people applied for the vacant seat. Board President John Siemion said they were overwhelmed by the response since not many people run for open seats during general elections.

Siemion said they had a difficult time narrowing down the number of candidates because “high quality” people applied.

“It was not easy,” he said.

In narrowing the field, Siemion said criteria the board considered were candidates who have children in the district, are active in the community and are advocates for public education.

During the interviews, the board will ask Bisonet, Ver Duin and Streng each 12 questions and rate their responses from 1-5, with 5 being the highest.

In Siemion’s 18 years on the board, he believes this is the fourth time he can recall that the board has appointed a trustee. The last time was in 2012 when the board appointed Christine Baker, who has since run for re-election and serves as the board’s secretary.