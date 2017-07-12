Board approves two-year contract for secretaries

The district’s Board of Education recently approved the new contract with the Secretaries Association, which is effective July 2017 through July 2019.

Scott Grimes, the district’s assistant superintendent of human services, said it was a ”really collaborative outstanding process.”

During each of the next two school years, those employees will see a 1.5 percent pay hike. Instead of a responsibility adjustment of 25 cents, secretaries for principals and directors, or employees who are the primary persons for administering medication, will see a raise equating to 2 percent of their hourly wage.

Employees will also see a change in their vision plan. They will receive the same coverage, but it will be less expensive for the employee and the district, Grimes said.

Last month, the board approved contracts for directors, administrators, non-union employees and non-association staff. The administrators and directors received a pay increase of between 1 percent and 2.5 percent, based on their tenure with the district and their pay scale.

Grimes’ contract was extended through the 2018-19 school year and includes a 2.5 percent pay increase. Superintendent Andy Ingall’s contract was extended through the 2019-20 school year and also included a 2.5 percent hike.