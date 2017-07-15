Bucking the trend

The upcoming school year is the second in which Michigan schools must include a minimum of 180 days of instruction, which adds five additional days compared to the 2015-16 school year. And, for the first time since the law changed, Spring Lake Public Schools will start the school year prior to Labor Day. They start Aug. 28.

By doing so, it allows the district to take off the day before Thanksgiving, have an additional day of winter break, a two-day mid-winter break, and dismiss for summer on June 8, 2018, said Spring Lake Public Schools Superintendent Dennis Furton.

“It was unavoidable that we would experience some new limitations once the calendar increased to 180 days,” Furton explained. “We chose, for 2017-18, to maintain longer vacations during the school year by starting a bit earlier.”

The Spring Lake district received a waiver because of its involvement with the Early College program. Students begin those classes in mid-August through Muskegon Community College.

Furton said some parents have expressed that they prefer a post-Labor Day start and a few have also stated they prefer a pre-Labor Day start. After emailing parents about the 2017-18 calendar, Furton said that the few replies indicated to him that parents are willing to try the earlier start.

According to the Michigan Department of Education’s State Aid and School Finance department, 122 applications were approved allowing schools to start before Labor Day. Of those, 24 applications were submitted by intermediate school districts on behalf of one or all of the districts within their boundaries, which is a growing trend, said Michigan Department of Education spokesman Bill DiSessa.

Districts can receive waivers for the following four reasons: they have a calendar that’s the same as a higher education that shares programming or facilities such as an Early Middle College program; it operates on a year-round calendar with a summer break that isn’t longer than six weeks; it has a “school identified as persistently lowest-achieving” and must implement interventions; and districts that demonstrate “how their program will offer extended learning options to students throughout summer break in a manner that provides an experience similar to that of a shortened summer break.”

Although Grand Haven has discussed starting classes prior to Labor Day, the district has opted to forego it citing the tourism season and non-air-conditioned buildings (except the high school) given the August temperatures, explained Superintendent Andy Ingall. Grand Haven will begin Sept. 5.

In developing school calendars, districts negotiate with their teachers’ unions and consult with the intermediate school district’s calendar.

Furton said that one of the premises they agreed to with the teachers’ union is “that ending the school year by the end of the first full week of June is best for our students.”

Despite starting the coming school year on Sept. 5, Fruitport Community Schools won’t dismiss until June 15, 2018. Superintendent Bob Szymoniak said he’s aware the late date has been the topic of discussion on social media, but he hasn’t heard anything personally.

Szymoniak said adjustments to the district’s calendar — reducing the number of half-days to coincide with the Careerline Tech Center’s calendar — caused the longer duration into June 2018.

As part of negotiating with the teachers’ union, Szymoniak said they haven’t discussed starting before Labor Day.

Unlike the dismissal this past year on June 15, Grand Haven students will begin their next summer vacation on June 8, 2018. Ingall said that feedback indicated there was a preference to shorten winter break and eliminate the mid-winter break, which would allow for an earlier end to the year.

In developing the calendar, Ingall said they worked to make possible adjustments in line with the most feedback they received from parents, staff, students and the community. He said they work on developing a calendar that’s “in the best interest of our students and staff so that learning and growth are maximized,” and working within the constraints of minimum days and hours for instruction.

“We hope that our students and staff have a school calendar that provides the best possible rhythm and flow to support sustained effort over time,” Ingall said.