SL theater presents ‘Lion King Jr.’

The Spring Lake Summer Theatre Expo presents “The Lion King Jr.” at 7 p.m. today and Thursday at Spring Lake High School.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and tickets are $3 for students and $5 for adults.

Since school was dismissed in June, students in the summer theater program have been hard at work learning their lines, music and choreography.

Finn Anderson, who plays Simba, said some of the challenges involved learning the choreography and African words. “Hakuna Matata” is a favorite number for Anderson, 14 — and also for Laini Furton, 11, who said it’s energetic, fun and catchy.

Rachel Cleveland, who plays Nala, said the finale is her favorite part of the show because of the energy the cast gives it.

Anderson and Cleveland, also 14, said they wanted to be involved in the production this summer because it’s their last opportunity to do it. The Spring Lake Summer Theatre Expo is open to students going into grades 5-9.

Furton, an ensemble and dance chorus member who will be a sixth-grader this fall, joined because she enjoys acting and dancing in the expo’s previous productions such as “Shrek the Musical Jr.” She said the best part about being involved in the theater program has been the nice people who she’s acting and dancing alongside.

Over the past few weeks, everyone has bonded like a family, Anderson said. He encourages other students to get involved in theater because of the experience it provides.