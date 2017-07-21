Kyle Kempster, director of the Norton Shores private school’s International Student Program, said the main purpose is for a cultural sharing experience.

“We want them to learn from each other,” he said.

Last year, the school had 29 full-time international students from places like Spain, Vietnam, Korea and South Africa.

Over the years, agencies have expressed interest in being able to offer short-term camps that provide students with an idea and feel for American communities, families, churches, schools and homes, Kempster said.

The school previously hosted camps on a smaller scale with about 10 students at a time. Those mini-camps took place when international students arrived before school started. WMC also started a winter camp this past year, which school officials say they hope to expand in the upcoming year.

During the present two-week program, students — who are mostly middle school-age — spend their mornings in a WMC classroom learning about topics such as biology, chemistry, geography and robotics. Some of their lessons have included learning about aerodynamics, extracting DNA from strawberries and programming robotics.

Five WMC students are also helping teachers in the classroom.

Bao Duong from Vietnam said she’s also learned about daily life in America, and the experience is helping her prepare to study abroad next year.

Joe Kou from Beijing, China, said one of the biggest differences he’s noticed is the confidence level of American students. Kou, one of the adults on the trip, said he would like to see his students develop more confidence.

In the afternoons, the group explores nearby areas. They were in Grand Haven on Thursday. The group also visited Michigan’s Adventure, RiverTown Crossings, Lewis Farms and John Ball Zoo.

The students have lived with local families throughout their stay.

Instead of staying in a hotel, Annie Nguyen opted to live with a host family to gain an understanding of what her students were experiencing. Nguyen, who is from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, said the opportunity has helped her develop a better understanding of American life and culture.

Nguyen said one of the biggest differences has been the food, which she said includes more cheese and butter. She didn’t like the pizza or hamburger she tried.

Han Ma said she enjoyed pizza and spaghetti.

“I think it’s so delicious,” she said.

Michigan’s July humidity and warm temperatures are cooler than her native Vietnam, said Hieu Do.

With her host family, Grace Ge from China went tubing, which she said was “super fun and exciting.” Ge said she’s also learned that the United States has many rivers and mountains, and big ideas.

“Americans have more exciting ideas and love to try many things,” she said.