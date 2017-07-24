Sorrelle named Lakeshore Middle School principal

After six years as Lakeshore Middle School’s assistant principal, Sorrelle is transitioning into becoming the school’s principal.

Last month, former Lakeshore Principal Kevin Polston left Grand Haven Area Public Schools to become superintendent of the Grand Rapids-area Godfrey-Lee school district.

Sorrelle said she’s thrilled to serve staff, students and families in her new role.

“We have a special culture at Lakeshore that is growing every year with our staff and students, and I love being a part of it,” she said. “Our staff continuously strives to build our rigor and relationships with students, helping our students grow both academically and emotionally, during some of the toughest years in school.”

Sorrelle has been with the Grand Haven school district since 1994. She taught French and Spanish at White Pines Intermediate School and Lakeshore for 17 years. Sorrelle said she’s “always loved being in school and the opportunities that education affords you.”

Growing up, Sorrelle she spent many hours in classrooms after school and weekends and on buses with her mom and grandparents, who were educators.

“I watched the positive impact they had on students and families, and couldn’t wait to do the same,” she said.

Sorrelle is a Grand Haven alumna, and has three children, one of whom is entering Lakeshore this fall.

As principal, Sorrelle said she hopes to continue growing the school’s culture and ensuring that students feel “safe, respected and challenged.”

“Middle school years are challenging for everyone,” she said. “It is important to me that we keep open communication between students, staff and families, and keep our focus on our students to help them grow academically and emotionally.”

Scott Grimes, assistant superintendent of human services for GHAPS, said the district is “excited” for Sorrelle to serve as the principal of its middle school.

“Amanda is someone who builds positive relationships with all stakeholders including students, staff and parents,” Grimes said. “She has a true passion for middle school-age students and had provided outstanding leadership as the assistant principal these past six years.”

The district has posted the assistant principal position, and they hope to have it filled by the end of the month, Grimes said.