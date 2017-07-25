Exploring science

Making tie-dye shirts was one of the lessons during the nearly week-long Colorful Chemistry camp at Lakeshore Middle School, offered by the Northwest Ottawa Recreation Authority (NORA).

Earlier this summer, NORA also offered a CSI camp and two science academy classes.

James Friggens, 11, said making the tie-dye T-shirts on Thursday was among his favorite activities during the day camp. Earlier in the week, the group created lava lamps with food coloring, water and vegetable oil. Friggens said they made “exploding bags” by combining baking soda and vinegar in a bag. Campers also created slime by use glue, water, Borax and food coloring.

As Friggens stretched blue slime, he commented on its texture.

“It feels really weird,” he said.

The “rubbery egg” activity was 10-year-old Jesse Perrault’s favorite activity.

After soaking eggs in vinegar, the egg’s shell peeled away to leave the egg rubbery. Perrault said he thought it was fun to see how high the eggs would bounce.

Perrault said he wanted to participate in the camp because he thought it would be a fun way to learn and explore science.

Through the lessons and activities, Friggens said he learned about mixtures and density.

“We learned a lot of stuff from the camp, and we had a lot of fun,” he said.