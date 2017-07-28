Hammond named Ferry, Voyager principal

Hammond has been hired as principal of Ferry Elementary School and Voyager School in Grand Haven.

Steve Avram, the school’s former principal, retired at the end of the 2016-17 school year.

Hammond’s career in education began 18 years ago. For three years, she worked at Walden Green Montessori School, where she started the middle school program at the Ferrysburg charter school. Hammond taught for Muskegon Public Schools for 11 years, and then served as an instructional coach for three years before becoming the principal at Nelson Elementary School for one year.

Hammond said she liked working for Muskegon schools and she wasn’t actively searching for a new career opportunity. However, the more she read about the position, the more she felt that it was “a perfect fit” for her skill set.

Hammond said she sees her role as coaching teachers to improve practices and student achievement. She said being an instructional coach helped her hone in on her coaching skill set.

Hammond said she’s an instructional leader, and she believes in being in classrooms and visible. And she’s excited that Ferry has the traditional setting and the “reggio-inspired” program, a student-centered way that focuses on preschool and primary education. Hammond said she believes children don’t all learn the same way and follow different paths.

Although Hammond is new to the building, she isn’t new to Grand Haven Area Public Schools or the Grand Haven community. Growing up, she attended Mary A. White Elementary School and graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1991.

Hammond’s father attended Ferry, and both of her parents grew up within a mile of the building. Her great-grandfather started the area’s first grocery store.

In February, Hammond’s husband, Cecil, joined GHAPS as the assistant director of instructional services. He previously worked for Muskegon Public Schools.

Hammond’s four children also attend Grand Haven schools: Luka at Ferry, Jonah at White Pines Intermediate School, and Micah and Kiya at the high school. The kids are also involved in Science Olympiad and sports.

Her family has also been active in the building this summer — helping teachers move rooms, hanging bulletin boards and spending time on the playground with other children.

“I feel like I’m home,” she said.