GVSU lets high schoolers experience college life

Grand Valley’s Charter Schools Office, which authorizes the charters of 72 Michigan charter schools including Holland’s Black River and Vanderbilt Charter Academy, put on two, week-long sessions of a Summer Enrichment camp on July 9-14 and July 16-21.

The camp focuses on professional skills development and college readiness training, with a lot of fun, as well.

“We know that giving students an experience like this is extremely empowering, and it gives them a first-hand chance to see what higher education is all about,” said Rob Kimball, associate vice president for the charter schools office. “They get to learn about higher education, but also about themselves. It can be a truly life-changing experience for the students.”

Like a first-year student at Grand Valley, students in the summer enrichment camp stay in on-campus housing with students from other schools. They also take mock classes with professors on campus, eat at on-campus dining options and meet with financial aid and admissions representatives.

They also experience some of GVSU’s unique features like a dance class with a student dance club, visiting the student radio station and helping plant lettuce and taste fresh tomatoes at the university’s Sustainable Agriculture Project. There were also chances to go to Lake Michigan and explore Grand Rapids.

Students also get lessons on résumé writing, financial literacy, take part in mock job interviews, focus on team building, learn about appropriate social media etiquette and much more.

“I really liked the experiences where we got to meet new people the most,” said Sreenu Kunapareddy, a junior at Canton Preparatory High School. “It’s really helped my speaking and social skills. I went to the farming class on campus and learned a ton. I thought it was just like planting flowers but it’s way more interesting than that.”

Any student entering their junior or senior year at a GVSU-authorized charter high school is welcome to apply for the 2018 camp. For more information, visit gvsu.edu/cso/summer-enrichment-camp-91.htm.