Betsy DeVos reads to kids during visit to Holland

“It’s very good to be back,” DeVos told the group of children and their parents. “I used to come and play in these woods before it was DeGraaf. I loved climbing trees and building forts. I loved it, except for the time I stepped on a bat in my bare feet while I was climbing a tree. That wasn’t fun.”

DeVos had a more pleasant time at DeGraaf on Wednesday, reading the “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” at Herrick District Library’s storytime at Degraaf. Husband Dick DeVos read “Hoot Owl, Master of Disguise.”

“We love to do a fun outdoor story time and have that outdoor education,” Herrick Youth Librarian Jenny Savage-Dura said. “The DeVos people called us about a week ago and asked to join, and we were happy to oblige.”

It was the second day of a West Michigan trip for DeVos. On Tuesday, DeVos visited Grand Rapids with stops at the Van Andel Institute and Grand Rapids Community College.

In addition to storytime, DeVos encouraged the children to continue reading over the summer and avoid the summer slide, the tendency of students to lose gains they made over the school year during summer break.

“All other slides are fun, but the summer slide is not,” she said “We want to encourage you to keep reading all summer long. Reading is really, really fun when you get into it.”

DeVos reiterated the importance of early child education to media in a brief press conference after storytime.

“It’s more and more important for kids to be ready for school, and to help kids be prepared,” she said.

After story time, DeVos answered a few questions from media members in attendance.

The Sentinel asked DeVos if she felt affirmative action should be re-examined in light of a New York Times report that said the Justice Department would be investigating and suing universities over affirmative action admissions policies deemed to discriminate against white applicants. DeVos said she did not feel familiar enough with the Justice Department’s recent actions to comment.