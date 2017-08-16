GHAPS, employee group reach contract agreement

The Grand Haven school board on Monday approved a three-year contract agreement with the Service Employees International Union Local 517M. The employees will receive a step increase and 2 percent wage hike for 2017-18 and 2018-19. In the 2019-20 school year, the wages portion of the contract will re-open.

Employees will also see changes in medical and vision coverage. Language throughout the contract was also revised.

Scott Grimes, the district’s assistant superintendent of human services, said it was a “fantastic process.”

Board of Education President John Siemion thanked the 517M employees for their continued cooperation.

The group’s previous contract expired this past June 30.

Earlier this summer, the Grand Haven school board also approved new contracts for the Secretaries Association and the district’s administrators, directors, non-association and non-union employees.