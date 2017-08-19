Back-to-school shopping expected to reach $29.5B this year

Back-to-school spending across the country is expected to reach about $29.5 billion, which is up 8 percent from the $27.3 billion spent last year.

Families whose children are in kindergarten through high school are expected to spend an average of $687.72, according to the National Retail Federation.

The average back-to-college shopper is also expected to spend more money this year – $969.88 compared to $888.71 last year. Overall, back-to-college spending is expected to rise from last year’s $48.5 billion to $54.1 billion.

In a press release, Matthew Shay, president and CEO of the National Retail Federation, said that families are more confident about the economy.

“With stronger employment levels and a continued increase in wages, consumers are spending more, and we are optimistic that they will continue to do so throughout the rest of the year,” he said.

On average, families plan to spend $238.89 on clothes, $130.38 on shoes, $204.33 on electronics, and $114.12 on supplies such as pencils, notebooks, folders, backpacks and lunch boxes.

When it comes to getting supplies for her children in grades six and nine, Rachel Schuiteman said she plans to spend about $40 per child on supplies, not counting clothing. The Spring Lake woman said she usually begins shopping for supplies at a local dollar store before looking for sales at other stores.

Schuiteman, who was picking up school supplies on Friday, said she usually starts shopping a month before school starts, but she got a later start this year.

According to the National Retail Federation’s survey, about 46.7 percent of shoppers plan to start shopping 3-4 weeks before the start of school, and 21 percent plan to shop 1-2 weeks prior to the first day of classes.

The Burns family of Grand Haven also started their back-to-school shopping on Friday. Emma Burns, a Peach Plains Elementary School student, said they usually begin by selecting lunch boxes.

Although Lucas Burns, a White Pines Intermediate School student, said he isn’t ready for school, his younger sister, Emma, expressed a different view. Emma said she’s excited for the first day and to meet her new teacher.