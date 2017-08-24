Community leaders to tour area schools

“The visits are intended to be a deep dive into a particular topic or area of focus to help develop a deeper understanding of the purpose and impact of learning,” Superintendent Andy Ingall said. “Additionally, and at its simplest, we believe parent/community involvement/engagement is vital to our collective work for success for all.”

Since the tours began, 11 Grand Haven Area Public Schools buildings have been visited. Moving forward, four buildings will be visited annually.

Based on the schedule, all of the district’s buildings will be visited in a three-year timeframe.

Grand Haven school board President John Siemion said it’s great getting the community into the buildings for a personal experience.

Siemion said the school district really wants to hear from the community about how their children are educated.

“We value their input,” he said.

During the tours, everyone meets and learns about the buildings and programs from staff members. The group then breaks apart into smaller groups to visit classrooms. After the visits, the group reflects on what they experienced and areas they feel the district can improve.

With two years behind them, Ingall said they’ve gained “valuable feedback and input.”

“The visits have overwhelmingly received positive feedback,” the superintendent said. “Our guests have been impressed and indicated a great deal of new understanding and learning about what is happening in our classrooms. We also hope that our guests are sharing about their visit with colleagues and families within their circle of influence.”

When Ingall hosts the State of the Schools meeting in the fall, people also turn out for it and ask questions.