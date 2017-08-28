Aaron Dean named assistant principal

Dean will fill the role that was held by Amanda Sorrelle, who was recently hired as the school’s principal.

Dean, who was previously an eighth-grade teacher at Lakeshore, began his teaching career in 1998. After teaching for Mona Shores Public Schools, he moved to Peach Plains Elementary School, where he taught for nine years. Dean then moved to White Pines Intermediate School, where he taught until the district reconfigured the grades at White Pines and Lakeshore.

Dean also serves as Grand Haven’s varsity soccer coach.

Dean says he views each year as a new opportunity to develop and build connections and relationships.

Dean attributed seeking a career in the education field to the influential teachers he had growing up. He said he also had the opportunity to work with children through camps and soccer, and he said their enthusiasm and excitement to discover is powerful.

As a child, Dean attended Mary A. White Elementary School and graduated from Grand Haven High School when it was located in the current middle school building.

“It’s a wonderful place for kids to learn and grow up,” he said.

When the opportunity to become Lakeshore’s assistant principal opened, Dean said he was excited about the chance to help students continue growing while supporting fellow staff members.

Dean said he feels fortunate and honored to have been hired.

His energy and enthusiasm for middle school students “are a perfect fit,” Sorrelle said.

“He understands the students at this level emotionally as well as our goals educationally,” Sorrelle said. “His knowledge of our community and experience at Lakeshore as a former teacher will serve our students, families and staff well.”

As Dean transitions into being the assistant principal, he said he views his role as supporting Sorrelle, students and staff, and then looking at programming and ways to foster growth.