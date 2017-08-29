WMAAA searches for interim director

The West Michigan Academy of Arts and Academics Board of Directors is accepting resumes for an interim director through Aug. 30.

The school’s previous director, Cathy Cantu, accepted the position of principal at Oakridge Upper Elementary School in Muskegon. Cantu’s formal last day with the local charter school was Aug. 24, said WMAAA Board President Marcia Rappleye.

A committee has been appointed to select candidates for an interim director.

Rappleye said they’re looking for someone who has experience in education, is a certified teacher and has administrative experience. She said the board had talked about looking for someone who is “seasoned,” but they wouldn’t disqualify someone who isn’t.

Searching for a long-term director will involve board members and other stakeholders such as parents, staff and community members.

Although the school is looking for a new interim director, Rappleye said teachers are in place for all students.

“Everyone is ready for the kids to come back,” she said.

Resumes can be dropped off or mailed to West Michigan Academy of Arts and Academics, 17350 Hazel St., Spring Lake, MI 49456.