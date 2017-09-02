WMC students start year with praise, service

The 360 students in grades 7-12 assembled for praise and worship followed by opening presentations given by Head of School Samuel Greer. Officer Scott VanWylen of the Norton Shores Police Department introduced the Ride with Pride program in which one student will win a car at the end of the school year.

The 71 middle school students were dismissed to Treetop Adventure Park in Grand Rapids for team building, while the 289 high school students went through school orientation sessions.

The high school students spent the afternoon serving the community at 17 different non-profit organizations along the lakeshore including the Tri-Cities YMCA, International Aid, Love in Action Grand Haven, LOVE In The Name of Christ Muskegon, Hope’s Outlet and Kids’ Food Basket.

Assistant Principal Scott Liggett said it was a total school effort.

“This was a great start to the year that and included a great effort by our Back to School team of staff and students,” Liggett said.

Greer shared, “It is important to set the tone for the year that includes spiritual development and having our school serve others.”

Students and staff spent the afternoon cleaning, doing yard work, packing sack suppers along with other activities.

Hope’s Outlet Director Kathy Tabor said students worked hard and moved “huge piles of clothes.”

“We could not have done all of that in such a short period of time without them,” she said.

Students had an abbreviated class schedule on Wednesday, along with small group activities and had a full day of classes Thursday.