Rep. Lilly hosts local student in Lansing

Sadie is a student at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Spring Lake.

The “Be a Rep for a Day” reading contest was designed to challenge children to read during the summer, with the winner having a chance to join their state representative in Lansing for a day.

“I’m glad that this reading challenge has inspired students in the district to dive into great books over the summer months,” said Lilly, R-Park Township. “Sadie James is a very impressive young lady and has a very bright future.”

Sadie spent the majority of the day accompanying Lilly to meetings of the House Education Reform and Elections & Ethics committees. Lilly also arranged a Capitol tour and a personal floor tour to ensure Sadie was able to get the full legislative experience. While on the floor with Lilly, Sadie was introduced to House Speaker Tom Leonard, R-DeWitt, and had the opportunity to stand on the rostrum before the chamber.

She capped off her day joining Lilly as he introduced his latest bill to the House enrolling clerk.

The summer reading challenge was open to any child in grades 1-5. Participants were asked to fill out Lilly’s Summer Reading Contest Bookmark for every 10 books they completed and drop them off to their local library. Sadie was drawn as the winner from the entries submitted at all four locations.

“It was great to introduce Sadie to a number of my colleagues here in the House and hearing her perspective on a number of issues we were working on,” Lilly said. “Sadie represented the 89th district well today, and I know our community would be honored (to have) such a bright young girl in this place. Ms. James said she is interested in becoming an astronaut, but it was clear to me by day’s end that politics may be in her future, as well.”

Sadie’s mother, Sue James, said the experience was exciting for the family.

“(Lilly) and his staff were wonderful hosts,” Sue said.