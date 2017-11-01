Students celebrate Halloween with ‘freaky fruit’

Some of this year’s fruits included horned melons, rambutan, persimmons, strawberries, bananas, oranges, lemons and limes.

Buddha’s hands decorated the tables in the upstairs classroom at Ferry Elementary School. As they ate their fruits, the students watched movies, made slime and participated in Halloween activities.

“The fruit was awesome,” student M.J. Johnson said.

Earlier in the day, the Voyager students joined forces with a Ferry Elementary School class to sing songs at Christian Haven Home.

Lolah King tested the pH level of the fruits to see if they were an acid or base. Dressed as a zombie softball player, King said the most interesting fruit she tried was the candied orange peel.

Charlotte Bauer, who was dressed as a polka-dot monster, said the fruit party is fun because there’s always different fruits to try. She said the sugar-free Jell-O was one of her favorites this year, which she said tasted like regular Jell-O.

Bauer said she likes not having a party filled with candy because she would be having some of that when she got home Tuesday.

Although the school party was fun, Ella Horton said she most enjoys Halloween’s evening activities.

“You get to go trick-or-treating,” she noted.