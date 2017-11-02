St. Mary’s students pay tribute to All Saints’ Day

The Spring Lake parochial school’s students, dressed as different saints, waved to their parents as they participated in the annual parade to recognize All Saints’ Day. The students started the day with Mass and ended with the parade and classroom celebrations.

All Saints’ Day is a day to remember and honor saints in heaven, said Father Dave Gross of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

“It’s to give thanks to God for giving us these saints as role models,” he explained.

First-grader Ben Walker dressed as St. Isidore, the patron saint of farmers. When the 6-year-old researched saints, he said a misspelled word led him to discovering Isidore, who never missed a daily Mass. Walker said he likes farmers because they’re responsible for growing foods such as cabbage, apples, wheat and tomatoes.

First-grader Ellie Kovicak said she dressed as Mary because she was the mother of Jesus.

“It’s fun and inspiring to see them learning about good, positive role models,” Gross said.

See more photos at the Tribune photo gallery.