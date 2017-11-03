LED lights to save district $4K annually

The district expects to save about $4,000 annually in electricity costs after switching out the high school’s 53 parking lot lights.

The switch is being funded through energy rebates that the school district received from Consumers Energy and Michigan Gas Utilities. By making that change, the district is also expected to receive another $1,000 for energy rebates.

Spring Lake Public Schools received the initial rebates after submitting applications related to the districtwide 2014 bond construction improvements, said Liz Boeve, the district’s director of operations. From lighting controls and energy management systems to high-efficiency boilers and LED lighting, a variety of rebates are available for energy savings products through the efficiency incentive programs, Boeve said.

“In addition to receiving the initial rebate dollars through implementation, these products and systems are designed to reduce energy use and help the environment,” Boeve said.

Although the district will see on-going savings, Boeve said it’s “difficult to quantify” because of the new air-conditioned buildings and changes in square footage.

By integrating the computer-based building management system, Boeve said they’re able to better gauge buildings to compare sites throughout the district and evaluate the energy costs. With the system, Boeve said they’re able to receive real-time alerts, monitor levels of occupants’ comfort and dispatch maintenance before crises.

“All of which has an impact on our students and the bottom line,” she said.