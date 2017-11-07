GH Schools Foundation launches literacy fundraiser

The Grand Haven Schools Foundation is working to raise funds for a program called Level Literacy Intervention, which would be implemented in grades 1-2. The goal is to raise $50,000 to offset the costs by the end of this year.

Each year until 2020, the program will be implemented in each grade up to fourth. The overall cost for all grades is about $125,000.

The program was selected because it provides teachers with specific tools to provide support for each student, said Kate Augustyn, the special-education director for Grand Haven Area Public Schools.

New testing requirements involve three reading assessments during third grade. If students test below grade level, they’ll receive a reading improvement plan or intervention. Almost 400 students of the 2,000 kindergarten through third-grade Grand Haven students will need a reading intervention according to 2016 scores.

Beginning in fall 2019, students who don’t receive a score that’s less than one grade level being won’t be allowed to enroll in fourth-grade, according to the new law.

Augustyn said they’re blessed the Grand Haven Schools Foundation is willing to help the district move forward.

In a press release, the foundation’s executive director, Katie Appold, said the “project aligns perfectly with our focus on funding early childhood education initiatives.”

She added: “The timing is critical and presents an opportunity for GHSF to broaden our scope of support, and for GHAPS to institute a new and innovative program. This is a project that will have a long-term impact on our entire community. We’re optimistic that parents, grandparents, employers and funders will support this need.”

Earlier this year, the foundation funded 67 preschool scholarships and provided a $20,000 grant for a social-emotional curriculum.

For more information or to make a donation to the Grand Haven Schools Foundation, visit www.ghsf.org, or mail donations to: GHSF, P.O. Box 272, Grand Haven, MI 49417.