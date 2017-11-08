SL voters approve 'Headlee override’ proposal

According to unofficial results, there were 1,020 yes votes to 456 no votes.

The tax is levied against non-exempt properties and non-principal residences. It will be levied for two years.

“We want to thank the community for their continued support,” Superintendent Dennis Furton said after hearing Tuesday’s results.

Voters in the Spring Lake district initially approved the full 18-mill operating millage in November 2016.

The district sought the override after experiencing a rollback in the amount it could collect on the 18-mill operational millage. The rollback was caused by taxable home values rising faster than inflation rates.

Furton said that explaining the Headlee Amendment override can be challenging, and they appreciate the community’s confidence in the district and school board to seek the override.

The full 18-mill levy is expected generate about $2.75 million for the 2017-18 school year. Those funds are used for operation expenses such as salaries, supplies and transportation.

The state doesn’t make up funding if school districts don’t collect the full 18 mills.

Furton said that avoiding the loss in revenue is important to the district’s financial future.