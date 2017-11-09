‘Alice in Wonderland’ opens tonight at SLHS

The Spring Lake High School Drama Club presents “Alice in Wonderland” at 7 p.m. today and Friday, and 2 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $12 for adults, and $10 for students and senior citizens. Tickets are available online at www.springlakeschools.org/.

Discounts will also be offered for audience members who choose to buy tickets to see “Alice in Wonderland” and next week’s show, “The Women of Lockerbie.” Discounted tickets are $17 for adults, $15 for senior citizens and $13 for students.

“Alice in Wonderland” mostly follows the classic tale of Alice, who has fallen down the rabbit hole. Along her adventure, Alice encounters the Mad Hatter, White Rabbit and other entertaining characters.

Director Shaylynn Chalupa said she chose the show because it’s family-friendly and lends itself to a large cast. The show is also fun and colorful, and is the “polar opposite” of the show being performed next week, Chalupa said. By performing “Alice in Wonderland,” Chalupa said she hopes it will also get children excited about coming to see the play and possibly spark an interest in participating in theater themselves.

Spring Lake freshman Rachel Cleveland, who plays Alice, said it’s an “amazing show.”

“It’s such a crazy whirlwind,” she said.

“Alice in Wonderland” has been a longtime favorite story of sophomore Haley Longcore, who said she was excited to see where Chalupa would take the production. Longcore, who plays the White Rabbit, said everyone has been hard at work memorizing lines and getting into their “out of the box” characters. Being a show that people of all ages can enjoy is one of Longcore’s favorite aspects of the production.

Cleveland, 15, said her favorite part of the show is the final trial scene, because it’s “chaotic and crazy.”

Longcore said she hopes the audience will learn the importance of being themselves and embrace their uniqueness, just like the characters.

Cleveland said she hopes audiences take away a sense of reassurance.

“No matter how crazy things can get, it will all turn out OK,” she said.