Shop 4 Schools set for Saturday

More than 50 restaurants and businesses are participating in the fifth annual Shop 4 Schools. Between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at retail stores and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at restaurants, customers can opt to have 15 percent of their purchases benefit the school of their choice.

Schools involved include: Grand Haven Area Public Schools, Grand Haven Christian School, St. John’s Lutheran School, St. Mary’s Catholic School, Spring Lake Public Schools, Walden Green Montessori School, and West Michigan Academy of Arts and Academics.

Participating businesses will have “Shop 4 Schools” posters in their front windows. A list of participating merchants is also available online by visiting the Shop 4 Schools website at www.tricitiesshop4schools.com/ or Facebook page. Shoppers can print out a list of the participating merchants to take with them on Saturday, said Susan Negen, who is on the Shop 4 Schools committee and on the Board of Directors for the Spring Lake Schools Foundation.

The past four Shop 4 Schools events have raised more than $40,000.

Negen said it’s a way to support local merchants and schools while beginning holiday shopping.

“It’s a great win-win for everyone in the community,” she said.

Some businesses are also extending their hours of which they allow the percentage of their bills to be donated toward schools.

Negen said that Earth’s Edge and Sweet Temptations are also offering the option for customers to put the 15 percent of their online bill toward the Shop 4 Schools event. Customers must note which school they want to benefit.

Merchants have said the Shop 4 Schools day is one of their biggest sales days of the year, Negen said.

In the morning, Holmes and Jeffers elementary school choirs will perform near Jumpin’ Java in downtown Grand Haven. At noon, Walden Green Montessori School’s band and orchestra will perform.

Negen, owner of WhizBang! Training, said that she and her husband, Bob, tell retailers across the country about the event and community support.

“People are blown away by the community spirit we have in the Tri-Cities,” she said.