Local students take top honors at national graphics competition

The Golden Image Award winners are:

• Spring Lake High School alumni Sam Stout in the Calendar category for Space Calendar

• Josh Wernette, West Ottawa High School senior for Chocolate Chomp in the Decals/Labels/Stickers category

• Matt Geysbeek, Jenison High School alumni for Bird’s Nest in Manually Printed Finished Garments (Light), True Process Color category

• Sandra Martinez Coopersville High School High School alumni for Roses in the Manually Printed Finished Garments (Light), Single Multicolor Entries category

• Jenison High School alumni Dijon Trice for Get Money in the Manually Printed Finished Garments (Dark), Single Multicolor Entries category

Judges based awards on technical accomplishment, level of difficulty and quality of execution. SGIA received nearly 300 entries in 53 product categories for this year’s competition. Judges noted this year’s event was one of the most challenging in recent history.

“Participating in this competition gave students valuable industry-wide experience,” said James Larsen, printing and imaging technology instructor for CTC. “Our students did an outstanding job and I am really proud of each of them. This is a great accomplishment.”