Meet Mrs. Dibling’s fourth-grade class

Teacher: Mrs. Jaime Dibling

Grade: Fourth

School: Robinson Elementary School

What makes your classroom special? The kids! We are unique for the fact that I was able to bond with some of the kids as they first entered Robinson as kindergartners. I’m able to see how they have come full circle and spend their last year here as a fourth grader. It’s the best feeling as a teacher when one of your students thanks you for instilling a love of reading in them. This is a group of kids who truly love to read. Plus it’s great to leave them hanging right at a crucial event in the story when we read aloud. You can see their faces and hear them beg for me to keep reading. That’s truly special.

In addition to the curriculum, what are some things you teach your students? We talk a lot about how to be “you.” That is, teaching the students to truly be themselves and value what they are able to do. Each of us holds great things, whether it be math or writing skills, drawing abilities, or how good they may be at sport. Those are the things that make us unique and we can show, share or teach others by just being us. Our classroom door is a place where students can put quotes that they find in books that they feel relate in some way to telling us to be who we are.

What special project is your classroom working on now? We are currently starting our non-fiction reading and writing units, so students are beginning to research information about bats or owls. When they are finished we are going to do a comparison with the animals using their gathered information.

How do you hope what your students are learning now will affect their future? I hope that as they go forward in life, they leave knowing that are capable of anything. That hard work shows them what they can accomplish on their own and that they are successful.