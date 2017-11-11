Art at the Yard III draws record crowd, donations

The Oct. 21 event at D. Baker Lumber and Sons in Grand Haven was sponsored by Herman Miller Cares. Art at the Yard benefits the Grand Haven Schools Foundation (GHSF) and the Lakeshore Visual Arts Collective (LVAC), which is also the organizing entity behind the event.

Funds are raised through a suggested door donation of $10 per guest, a margin on drink ticket sales and a donation of 10 percent of art sales. This year’s event brought in $8,000 for the school foundation and $4,400 for LVAC.

“This event has a draw unlike any other in our community, and is a testament to the success that can come through collaboration,” GHSF Executive Director Katie Appold said. “The support GHSF has received through Art at the Yard has helped hundreds of children access preschool scholarships and provides great exposure for the work of GHSF. We’re grateful for LVAC, the artists and the opportunity to be involved again this year.”

Artwork ranging in price from $25 to more than $7,000 was displayed throughout the lumberyard. Guests enjoyed food from Righteous Cuisine and music from Catfish and the Man.

A rotating roster of artists are selected each year from the membership of the LVAC. Art at the Yard is one of the signature events of LVAC, which seeks to create a sustainable artist community by partnering with businesses, community organizations and private individuals to create diverse visual arts events.

“Art at the Yard has grown each year since it began,” explained Maggie Bandstra, event coordinator and executive director for the collective. “It is wonderful to be part of something that exposes the immense talent in this community and draws people together for a great night in support of great organizations.”

Art at the Yard IV is set for Oct. 20, 2018, at D. Baker Lumber & Sons.