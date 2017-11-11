Students participate in patriotic art contest

Their objective is to position Steelcase as a leading veterans organization, improving overall health of veterans outreach programs, engagement in veteran recruiting events, veteran employee experience and to connect the Steelcase veteran community across the globe.

As part of this year’s program, an art contest was held in honor of Veterans Day at Steelcase. Tim Merkle, a former Marine Corps captain, developed the contest as a way to connect with a local school as part of their Veterans Day celebration.

Enlisting his sister, Betsy Kipling, a teacher at Jeffers Elementary School in Spring Lake, more than 370 students created veteran-themed works during art class with fellow teacher Carrie Andrews. The art was sent to Steelcase, where the veterans group selected a winner and a few honorable mentions for each grade.

The 37 honored students’ artwork was placed on display at Steelcase, and Merkle traveled to Jeffers to surprise the students with their awards.

“I was genuinely shocked by the surprise and joy exhibited by the children at Jeffers during my short visit,” Merkle said. “They were so excited to hear their names called, cheering for their classmates, and the teachers were fantastic advocates for veterans. The contest was a great success because of Betsy and Carrie. I really appreciate the time they took with the students and helping connect the Steelcase community with such a great school.”

To view all of the semi-finalists visit: www.artsonia.com/museum/gallery.asp?project=1422830.

Kindergarten winner: James VanDenToorn

Honorable mention: Tommy Curtis, Miles Fitzpatrick, Aiden Alexander, Austin Lopez, Maizy Start

First-grade winner: Kevin Dahl

Honorable mention: Gillian Ernzer, Ava Lisman, Charlie Meigs, Truman McCormick

Second-grade winners: Mollee Hamm and Kristen Marine

Honorable mention: Olivia Goffin, Kloe George, Max Lisman, Eli Fewless, Jack Fogel, Rileigh Fortuna

Third-grade winner: Molly Fett

Honorable mention: Chloe Dekkinga, Adam Ridlington, Lauren Meigs, Beau Lau, Brandon Bolthouse, Raegan Yanke, Izzy Burmingham, Evan Lopez

Fourth-grade winner: Elyse Hackbarth

Honorable mention: Liam Krass, Selah Kobylak, Lexi Poulin, Lydia Geno

Preschool for children with autism

Participation Award: Owen, Jensen, Patrick, Jordan