SL man pens school theater production

The Spring Lake man was looking for a family-friendly production that was funny, festive, and had a balance of male and female characters. Ultimately, McMaster wrote “Sweet! The Nutcracker vs. the Mouse King,” which his Allendale students performed last week.

The play is loosely based on novels written by E.T.A. Hoffman and Alexander Dumas, said McMaster, a teacher for Allendale Public Schools and the district’s theater director. McMaster said that he always felt there was more that could be done with the Nutcracker story.

The show follows Alex Hoff, a father who is hesitant about children growing up. As Hoff’s wife, Etta, helps him see their children need to make their own decisions, their daughter, Clara, learns her Nutcracker doll is alive and needs help fighting the mouse king.

Since McMaster had the idea for a while, it poured out once he sat down and started working. McMaster said it was his first time writing a production, but he had always hoped to write one.

McMaster’s goal was to have the script ready to start the school year, and having his students in mind motivated him to finish. Within two weeks, the first draft of the show was completed in July.

McMaster said it was fun putting a new twist on the show and adding new characters to the storyline.

Although McMaster told few people he wrote the production, he wanted it to be a special moment when students found out. Through auditions, McMaster provided sample scripts without the title page. Once the cast was announced, McMaster passed out scripts and had students open the first page at the same time.

“They were excited,” he said.

The cast split the roles so every student would be in all four productions and have different roles.

Watching his students bring the script to life on stage gave McMaster chills and brought tears to his eyes.

“Every single one of my students did such a great job,” he said.

McMaster’s family also helped with the production. His wife, Rachel, helped with costumes; and their children — Eowyn, Siddalee and Stone — helped provide details for the set design.

The assistant director, Shelley Jourden, “did a fantastic job,” McMaster said, and Allendale High School’s Ceglarek Fine Arts Center manager Kathy Anderson coordinated efforts.

Now that the show’s run has ended, McMaster plans to make a few minor revisions to the show. And he said he isn’t opposed to allowing other schools or theater companies to perform it.

Although there have been discussions about McMaster writing again, he said his students set the bar high with their performance.

“I would love it, but it has to be the right moment,” he said.