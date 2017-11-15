GHHS to present ‘Anything Goes’

The production “Anything Goes” will be staged at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, along with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee.

The musical takes place on a 1930s cruise ship and follows a stockbroker who is in love with a debutant, who is engaged to someone else.

Director Rita McLary said the show is all tongue-in-cheek and a lot of fun.

Since the theater department has done a variety of shows — serious, lighter, dark — McLary said “Anything Goes” has old music and tap dancing, and offers something different to help students gain experience on the stage.

The show has a lot of comedy and dry wit, said senior Andrew Barney, who plays Billy the stockbroker. Although the cast has been working on the production since the beginning of the school year, Barney started during the summer by rehearsing audition music and similar songs to prepare his voice for the character’s vocal range in hopes of achieving the role.

The tap dancing has been among some of the most challenging aspects of the show since not many students have had that experience, Barney said.

As Barney prepares for his final fall production at GHHS, he said he enjoys the culmination of the hard work over the past four years being put into this musical.

“It’s the perfect way for me to start my senior year,” he said.

Learning the music and working on developing how her character would move and act have been fun, said sophomore Anna Bremmer, who plays Hope the debutant. Her character is in love with Barney’s character, even though she’s engaged to another man.

Bremmer, 16, said her favorite song is “DeLovely,” which is performed with Barney. She said it’s fun to sing.

Senior Nick Vance plays Moonface Martin, a gangster who is stowed away on the cruise ship as a minister. The 17-year-old said he enjoys the characters’ development and how their stories meld together and come out in solos.

Junior Madison Smits plays a nightclub singer who enjoys getting into other people’s business. The song “Anything Goes” is one of her favorite songs because it’s happy, she said. The song also includes a big tap-dancing number.

“I can’t wait to have everyone watch us,” Smits said.

As the cast performs, senior Dominique Christian focuses on ensuring the technical side of the show runs smoothly.

One message Vance said there’s one main lesson he hopes the audience learns.

”Even the most different personalities can come together to form a team and complete a goal,” he said.

Tickets for the show are $12 for adults, and $10 for students and senior citizens. Tickets are available at the door and online through the Seat Yourself icon at www.ghaps.org.